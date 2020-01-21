Autopsy report says Noida woman died of accidental injury, case transferred to Mathura

noida

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:39 IST

Two days after a 20-year-old accident victim from Noida died during treatment at a Delhi hospital, her autopsy report has showed that she died of accidental injuries, and that there was no sexual assault, the police said.

Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) said Tuesday the Noida Police have received the woman’s post-mortem report. “The post-mortem report states the woman suffered several fractures in the ribs and femur. The cause of death is mentioned as shock as a result of injury to kidney, multiple fractures produced by blunt force impact, and pulmonary edema consequent upon diffuse axonal injury,” he said.

Sharma added that the post-mortem report does not give ground to sexual assault alleged by her family. “On a complaint by the family, the Noida Police had registered a case and investigated the matter. We also sent a team to the accident spot at Yamuna Expressway, which comes under the Naujhil police station in Mathura. We questioned hospital officials, ambulance staff and also the accused. Now, we will transfer the matter to the Mathura police for further investigation, as the place of occurrence is in their jurisdiction,” he said.

The family of the woman had January 19 protested at the Sector 49 police station, alleging she was gang-raped and assaulted by two male friends on Friday, resulting in her death two days later. The woman had gone to Mathura with the suspects and another person from Noida. At around 9 pm, she suffered injuries in an accident. She died during treatment at a Delhi hospital January 19 morning.

The woman worked in a private company in Sector 68, Noida and lived in a nearby village. Based on the family’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Section 376D (gang-rape) and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and also under relevant sections of the ST/SC Act. Sharma said the Mathura police will probe the matter now.

The woman’s maternal uncle said the family demands a fair probe into the matter. “The woman had received injuries in parts of her lower body. We suspect she was sexually assaulted by the accused. If the medical report states that this was an accident, then they should tell us how the accident took place and who is the accused. We will talk to senior police officials regarding the case,” he said.