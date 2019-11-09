Ayodhya Verdict: Noida, Ghaziabad on alert; schools, colleges shut till Monday

noida

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:55 IST

Following on Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs on people who could be potential troublemakers in view of the impending Ayodhya title suit verdict, Ghaziabad officials are keeping a strict watch on their movements. A five-judge bench will deliver the verdict in the case on Saturday.

Officials familiar with the developments said that a strict and close watch is kept on the movement of potential troublemakers in the district and all-round efforts are being made to keep them under check and surveillance. Ghaziabad district officials have also drawn up plans to identify others who could pose a threat before, during or after the much-awaited verdict is announced.

“There have been IB inputs about the presence of a specific number of people in Ghaziabad and we are all geared up to keep them in check. Apart from these, we also have other persons on our radar which are potentially anti social elements and could jeopardise law and order. Different measures are being taken to keep them in check, besides strict legal action,” said an officer familiar with the development.

Meanwhile, the district administration has prepared a plan and is fine tuning it for maintaining law and order ahead of the verdict.

“We will be carrying out extensive surveillance in sensitive areas to check storage of any suspicious material in sensitive localities. The areas will be aerially scanned and such material, if found, would be removed and action will be taken. We have planned to use drones for surveillance,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Besides this, any private person using drones during functions or events will have to mandatorily inform the district administration about it and also tell us the specific area of usage. Also, any private person having drones will also have to get them registered with the district administration. No one will be allowed to make use of drones without prior information and information on location of usage,” he added.

The officials of the district administration, in an order on Friday, had also directed for banning as well as strict action against anyone who selling or procuring items such as acid, petrol or any inflammable material in bottles or loose. Officials said stringent action will be taken against such persons.

Besides this, the Ghaziabad police have identified sensitive points and have also strengthened their communication systems. Various teams and measures are also being taken to keep a close watch over social media messages.

“The communication, procedures and coordination between the police and administration officials has been strengthened in order to ensure speedy action in time of need. At the local level, we have had various meetings with members of different communities and are sensitising them on proper conduct required during the crucial time period,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police are also carrying out different exercises and practising anti-riot measures.

Administration officials, as per requirement, have divided Ghaziabad into 10 different zones and assigned different level of officers who will keep a check in their areas.

Ahead of the verdict, the Union home ministry has asked all states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, to beef up security. About 40 companies of paramilitary forces have also been sent to UP to bolster the state police’s strength.

Gautam Budh Nagar on high alert, all officials to be present on field

The district administration and police department of Gautam Budh Nagar is on alert in light of the verdict being expected on Saturday, with all officials being told to be present on field.

“All administration and police officials are on alert and the district is fully prepared for the verdict. Everything is normal and under control. We have been holding various peace committee meetings with religious groups, resident welfare associations and all stakeholders to ensure public order does not get disturbed,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have been spreading awareness on strict legal action which will be taken against rumor mongers,” added Singh.

Leaves of all officials have been cancelled to maintain law and order in the district once the verdict is out.