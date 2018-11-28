BCom student arrested in Noida for stalking TV news anchor, threatening to kidnap her

Police arrested a 24-year-old commerce student on Tuesday morning for allegedly stalking a woman television news anchor and pestering her on social media for months.

According to police, Gulshan Kashyap, a third year BCom student of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, was arrested by a team of the Sector 20 police station from near Sab Mall in Sector 27 of Noida on Tuesday. Kashyap is a resident of Devi Lal Colony in Gurugram and, according to police, he was stalking the woman both online and offline for the past many months.

“A complaint was lodged at our police station on November 6 regarding Kashyap harassing a TV news anchor. We booked him under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (d), 507 and 509 (stalking a woman, criminal intimidation through anonymous communication and insulting the modesty of a woman) and under Section 66 of the IT Act. We received information that he will be present at the Sab Mall on Tuesday and a team picked him up,” Manoj Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

According to police, Kashyap was obsessed with the news anchor and started stalking her on social media platforms initially. Later, he started frequenting Noida’s Film City where the news channel’s office is located.

“The man appears to be obsessed with the woman and he started sending her messages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. After the complainant blocked his different accounts, he started sending her intimidating messages. He also posted lewd messages on her social media profiles using fake accounts. He also threatened to kidnap her and said that he will not allow her to be with another man,” Pant said.

