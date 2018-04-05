Bharat Bandh violence in Ghaziabad to be probed by SIT

The Ghaziabad police has decided to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the recent violence during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ organised by the Dalit groups on April 2. There was large-scale violence and rioting by the protesters which saw buses being damaged, trains being delayed and police vehicles being set on fire, apart from road blocks.

Following protests by different groups, the police had lodged 12 FIRs in which 285 people were named and 32 arrested. Nearly 5,000 unidentified people, who were suspected to be behind the incidents across Ghaziabad district, were mentioned in the FIRs lodged in Kavi Nagar, Indirapuram, Modi Nagar, Khoda, Loni border and at other police stations.

“The formation of the SIT was directed by additional director general (Meerut zone). A team of police officers will probe the cases. The team is being set up as the scope of the investigation may cover different areas within the district and outside,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

Following the lodging of 12 cases, the police have also got to know about the role of a retired police circle officer in the violence and have named him as accused in an FIR lodged at Kavi Nagar police station.

“He was identified with the help of CCTV and video footage and was allegedly involved in instigating the groups. We are also scanning and investigating the role of social media messages which were circulated by different people,” Krishna said.

The sources in the police said the agitation was carried out by different groups and they will be probing the role of people who mobilised and coordinated the protest.

The protesters had resorted to violence across UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They were protesting against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. On March 20, the Supreme Court had banned immediate arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Act.