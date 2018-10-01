BSF constable shoots and kills colleague in Ghaziabad school

A Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot dead a colleague with his service rifle after an altercation in a school in Ghaziabad on Monday morning, police said. The accused allegedly fired two shots from his Insas rifle.

The incident took place at a school in Brij Vihar locality of Ghaziabad where a BSF unit had arrived on Sunday for taking up law and order duty during the ‘Kisan Yarta’ in which thousands of farmers are slated to march to Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh.

“There was some altercation between the two constables on Sunday night. They both were staying in one of the rooms of the school. Around 8 am on Monday, the accused constable fired two shots with his Insas rifle at the victim killing him. One of the bullets hit his head while other hit his body. Senior BSF officials have been informed. The unit is based at Gurugram,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad).

Police said both the victim, 26-year-old Jagpreet Singh and the accused Ajeet Singh hailed from Punjab.

“Prima facie reason is a minor scuffle between the two constables over some personal issue. The accused constable is under police custody. Legal action is being taken up,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Ghaziabad’s senior superintendent of police.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 11:59 IST