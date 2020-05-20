Buses for migrants moved to Noida by Congress stopped

noida

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:46 IST

Engulfed in a bitter ‘bus war’ with Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, the Congress has managed to move the buses arranged to transport the migrants to Noida. The police, however, stopped the buses in Sector 39 area of Noida and did not allow their movement.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Commmitee (UPCC) office bearer and former MLA of Shamli, Pankaj Malik said: “Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has promised to provide 1,000 buses and we are ready at various entry points in the state, but the BJP is doing politics. This is high time to help the migrants.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh, the personal aide of Priyanka Gandhi has written another letter on late Tuesday that the buses which are stranded at various entry points will wait for Uttar Pradesh government’s nod till 4 pm on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government had asked buses to be moved to Noida and Ghaziabad.

“We are committed to help the migrants and hope the UP government will show positive attitude towards the migrants,” wrote Sandeep Singh to Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Awasthi.

He also blamed Uttar Pradesh police of high-handedness.

Amid the ongoing bitter politics over buses for stranded migrant workers, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that out of 1,049 buses, 879 have been found fit by the Uttar Pradesh government and the party will provide 200 more buses on Wednesday.

She also urged the UP government not to delay the bus services for the stranded migrant workers willing to go back to their homes.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Uttar Pradesh government has itself said that of the 1,049 buses offered by us, 879 have been found proper in the verification. At Uncha Nagala border our 500 buses have been made to wait by the administration for several hours. Similarly on Delhi border 300 buses are also coming. Please allow 879 buses to ply.”

“Tomorrow we will provide the list of 200 more buses for the service. Get the list of those buses also verified. People are in trouble and sad. We cannot delay any further,” Priyanka Gandhi, who is also Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.