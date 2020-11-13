Businessman returning home with family and friends robbed by car-borne men in IP Park

noida

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:22 IST

A businessman driving home with his wife and friends after a party in Indirapuram was robbed of his gold and cash at gunpoint by men who came in a car. Police said the robbery took place when he had stepped out of his car in central Delhi’s Indraprastha Park early Friday.

The 39-year-old businessman’s his wife and two friends saw the crime unfold from inside their car and recorded the entire incident on their mobile phone.

RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said a case of robbery has been filed at Sunlight Colony police station and the police are working on certain specific leads to crack the case.

The victim, Amit Arora, is in the transport business and lives with his family in Rohini Sector 18.

The DCP said Arora and his wife Megha were returning from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad after attending a party. They were accompanied by their friends Rohit Sharma and Megha Sharma.

“Around 1.15am, when they were driving towards ITO, they stopped near Shanti Stup in Indraprastha Park as Arora wanted to relieve himself. Arora was outside the car when five men arrived in a white Swift car. Three of them got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at Arora and another threatened him with a knife,” the DCP said.

Arora was made to hand over his gold bracelet, a gold chain, two gold rings, a watch and ₹40,000 cash to the robbers. He alleged that after targeting him, the robbers started walking towards Arora’s car while asking the occupants to get out, but Sharma was able to steer the car away. “The robbers escaped in their car after that,” said Arora.

Arora said the police took over an hour to reach the crime spot; the DCP said the initial call was marked to the Tilak Marg police station as the victims had given the crime spot as Pragati Maidan.

“We received the call at 2.45am after the PCR call was transferred to our district,” the DCP said.

Meena said a subsequent probe and CCTV footage analysis has revealed the last four digits of the Swift car’s number plate. Arrests are imminent, he said.