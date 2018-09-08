CBI court frames charges against Noida official in disproportionate assets case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on Friday framed charges against Yadav Singh, the suspended chief engineer of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, four of his family members, three companies and a trust in a case related to disproportionate assets estimated to be around ₹23 crore.

CBI senior public prosecutor BK Singh said that the court framed the charges against the accused persons under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 120 of the Indian Penal Code (concealing design to commit offence) read with Section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment).

“The charges were framed against Yadav Singh, his son, two daughters and daughter-in-law in the disproportionate assets case. Charges were also framed against three companies and a trust. Yadav Singh’s wife has not appeared before the court in any of the cases hence the file has been separated. The high court has directed for day-to-day hearings in the case,” BK Singh said.

He added that charges were not framed against his accountant Mohan Lal Rathi as Rathi has become an approver in the case.

On the directions of the Allahabad high court, the CBI had lodged a disproportionate assets case against the accused in August 2015. It was alleged that Yadav Singh, along with his family members and associates, amassed large amounts of movable and immovable assets, from 2009 to 2014, which were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was also alleged that in the month of November 2014, several incriminating documents, including income-tax returns were allegedly recovered during searches conducted by other agencies at several premises of the accused persons.

The scrutiny of the IT returns and other connecting records allegedly revealed that during the period of 2009-2014, the total savings of Yadav Singh’s family was ₹1.7 crore whereas they were in possession of immovable property worth ₹3.6 crore. Besides, an amount of approximately ₹10 crore was allegedly recovered from one of his associates. This allegedly belonged to Yadav Singh.

“The amount of disproportionate assets case is around ₹23 crore, almost 512% of his known sources of income,” CBI prosecutor Singh said.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in September, 2017.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 06:23 IST