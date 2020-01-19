Check encroachment, specially in areas around police stations: Noida top cop

noida

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:46 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh held a meeting with police personnel Saturday and sensitised them on improving policing in the district. The personnel were told to ensure their behaviour with the people visiting police stations and police posts is friendly. The commissioner also directed them to ensure there is no encroachment in police stations’ neighbourhoods. The meeting was held Saturday evening at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Noida’s Sector 6.

“Police stations should be people friendly so that people can easily visit and file complaints. Officials should also ensure that the police stations are neat and clean. Police personnel should not discourage people from filing complaints,” Singh said.

The commissioner also directed police officers to consider all applications or complaints and register FIRs under relevant sections of the IPC and other acts and investigate the matter properly. He also directed the police to take matters related to crimes against women seriously.

“Any police station can initiate action without delay, if they receive a complaint. The police should ensure there is not encroachment around police stations,” he said.

The commissioner also directed police personnel to conduct patrolling in their areas.

On Sunday evening, the Noida Police, in association with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), conducted a security drill comprising bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad in Noida and Greater Noida.

S K Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association, said Noida residents are hopeful that the new police commissionerate system will improve safety and security.

“We feel this is a transformation phase from the old policing to the new policing system in Noida. Once things get settled, policing will surely improve in the district. Noida police should ensure that complainants feel comfortable when they visit police stations for filing complaints or for grievance redressal,” he said.