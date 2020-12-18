City shivers as cold wave continues, Noida suffers coldest day

noida

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:14 IST

Noida and neighbouring cities suffered the coldest day of the season yet on Thursday.

Noida recorded 4.5°C on Thursday as against around 7°C a day earlier and 8°C on Tuesday. The maximum temperature was 18°C on Thursday against 18.9°C a day earlier.

The national capital region (NCR), for which measurements from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Safadarjung observatory, recorded a minimum of 4.6°C and the maximum was 15.2°C. The region has been experiencing a cold wave and cold day at the same time since past three days.

According to the IMD, these conditions are likely to persist till Saturday but the high wind chill factor, which is the perceived drop in temperature due to cold winds, is likely to persist.

“The main reason for the cold wave is the cold winds from the northern states that has had heavy snowfall. On Monday, the wind speed was around 20 kmph. Stronger the winds, higher is the wind chill factor, which directly impacts the minimum temperature and thereby the cold wave,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD. “Due to the strong winds, the fog is about 300 to 400 metres above the surface, blocking the sunlight for most of the day.”

Cold waves are when the minimum temperatures is 4.5°C below the season’s normal, while the cold day is the condition when even the maximum temperature is 4.5°C below the season’s average.

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 4°C and 18°C for the region.