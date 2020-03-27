Civil society comes forward to help stranded labourers in GB Nagar, demand transport facility

noida

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:17 IST

Members of the civil society living in Noida and Greater Noida have requested the Uttar Pradesh government and Gautam Budh Nagar district administration that they should arrange transport facilities for migrant labourers and other persons who want to go to their homes located far from the district but have no means.

Due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, all transport services across the country, including intercity and interstate buses as well as trains, have been suspended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the lockdown on Wednesday, adding that the lockdown is to go on for a period of 21 days.

In the absence of modes transportation, scores of migrant labourers are making the journey back home on foot, carrying with them their meager belongings. With no food or money, they are walking hundreds of kilometers to their native places across Uttar Pradesh or even beyond hungry, carrying their small children in their arms.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Kanpur road (GT road) and other smaller routes are full of daily wage labourers, who are walking to their villages as the factories, construction sites and other businesses, where they worked, are now shut after the PM’s announcement.

However, members of the civil society are now coming forward to help those in need, a majority of whom have not had even one meal a day as not even roadside eateries in the national Capital region are shut.

“We have requested the state government and the district administration to arrange transport facilities for them, so that they can reach their respective destinations safely, instead of having to walk long distances on foot with children. It is also risky as criminal elements along these deserted stretches can take advantage of their vulnerable situation. In addition, the risk of Covid-19 looms large as they are walking in herds,” said Pramendra Singh Bhati, advocate and former president of Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association.

Meanwhile, locals from nearby villages have been coming and offering them food. Residents of the Bil Akbarpur area, located along the GT Road connecting Dadri with Bulandshahr road, have set up a stall to offer food to these daily wage labourers who are walking to Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Jaunpur, Mathura, Azamgarh, Varansi, districts in UP or to places in Bihar, said the locals, who are offering them food.

“They will have to walk anywhere between 200 to 800 km with their families, including small children. We requested them to stay here but they said as they are unemployed and do not have money, it will be better for them to go home and stay safe,” said Alok Singh, founder member of the Active Citizen Team in Greater Noida.

They have been coming from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other nearby cities, where they worked as daily wage labourers or worked with factories.

“I walked for three days to reach my home in Aligarh. I had to walk day and night because we cannot survive for 21 days without work and money in Delhi. As all eateries were shut, we did not have food for three days,” said Pawan Kumar, who worked at a garment factory in Delhi.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration Friday morning arranged a bus for some daily wage labourers who were found walking on the Yamuna Expressway.

“We also provided food to at least 30 families who were hungry and were walking along the expressway,” said Abhay Kumar Singh, sub divisional magistrate, Greater Noida.

The administration, however, will not be able to arrange transport facilities to any more of such needy persons.

“As per state government orders, we are not asked to provide them transport facility as it is against the guidelines of lockdown. As it will defeat the objective of a lockdown, we will not be able to transport them anymore. All states or cities need to obey lockdown provisions and ensure that those in need get access to food. We will provide food and other essential services to those in need which are in our district,” said BN Singh district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Several labourers, domestic helps and daily wage earners gathered at the Char Murti chowk in Greater Noida West on Friday afternoon, demanding rations. Most of these have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

“Teams from Bisrakh police station distributed grains and pulses to those who are in need, after which they were dispersed. All efforts are being made and as and when we get calls on the helpline, all possible efforts are administered,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chandra.

The administration is also taking all measures to help the stranded migrant workforce as well as the homeless population. Shelter homes have now been set up at Shefali Public School, Mihir Bhoj and Agrasen Inter College in Dadri and in the rest house of Jhandewala temple at Pari chowk, Greater Noida by the respective SDMs. These will provide food, medical assistance and shelter to people from March 27 to 10 am on April 15.