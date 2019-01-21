CM Adityanath to inaugurate new Yamuna bridge, other Noida projects on January 25

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who will visit Noida on January 25 to inaugurate several projects, will first inaugurate at 12:15pm the six-lane bridge over the Yamuna built parallel to Kalindi Kunj barrage .

“After inaugurating the new bridge across the Yamuna, the chief minister will inaugurate six projects and lay foundation stones of three others at police command control room in Sector 94. To save time, the CM will inaugurate all projects and lay foundation stones from Sector 94 only,” a Greater Noida authority official said, requesting anonymity.

The chief minister will participate in the inauguration event at 12:30pm at Sector 94.

CM Adityanath will land at Noida’s Amity University at 12 noon from Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase to start his visit to Noida and Greater Noida. After the inauguration event at Sector 94 venue, the CM will reach Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart in a helicopter and take Metro from Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park station to the Depot station.

“The chief minister will inaugurate the 29.7km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, which is called Aqua Line, at Knowledge Park Metro station at 2.05 pm. And then he will ride Metro till the Depot Metro station, which is the last destination on this corridor and located near Bodaki village,” the official said.

After de-boarding at Depot station, the CM will reach the venue for the event at Sector Ecotech-VI by road.

“The CM will participate as chief guest in the event of Greenfield Electronics manufacturing cluster at Tegna Electronics Private Limited in Sector Ecotech-VI in Greater Noida at 3pm. The CM will participate in the event organised on the occasion of setting up of electronics manufacturing cluster in Greater Noida. The cluster will create thousands of jobs for the youth in this area,” the official said.

As per the schedule, the CM will leave for Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase at 4.30pm in a helicopter. He is also likely to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers either in Noida or Greater Noida. But the event is yet to get finalised.

“We are going to finalise an event in a day or two where the chief minister will address party workers at a small gathering in Noida or Greater Noida. We are in the process of working out the details of the programme,” Vijay Bhati, president of BJP’s Gautam Budh Nagar unit, said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 15:48 IST