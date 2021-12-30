e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Consumer commission directs builders to refund money to complainants

Consumer commission directs builders to refund money to complainants

noida Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:06 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a builder to refund ₹8.94 lakh to a complainant for failing to deliver on a project.

In 2013, complainant Kamal Kant Dwivedi had booked a 3 BHK apartment of 1,550 square feet area with a Gurugram-based builder in one of its project for ₹40 lakh. He paid the required 10% of the total amount at the time of booking. The balance amount was to be paid as per construction. However, on the builder’s demand, he paid another ₹4.94 lakh.

When he sought update on the project update, the builder told him that it will take time to start construction. Unhappy with the delay, Dwivedi requested a refund. When the builder refused, he approached the court in 2017.

When the builder did not respond to the commission’s notices, it decided the case ex-parte (in the absence of a party).

“District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission comprising president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey delivered ex-parte order and directed the builder to refund deposited amount of Rs 8.94 lakh alongwith interest of 9 percent within 60 days. Order was delivered around ten days ago,” Jagdeep Singh representative Consumer Forum Advocates Association said on Monday.“The builder has been directed to pay ₹1,000 towards legal expenses and ₹1000 towards compensation to complainant for his suffering.”

“In another complaint the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed another Noida-based builder to refund ₹9.54 lakh to complainant Navin Kumar Gupta. In 2011, he had booked a shop in builder’s project located in Greater Noida but the builder failed to give possession,” said Singh.

top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In