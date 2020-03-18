Coronavirus threat: Noida starts disinfecting its markets and residential areas

noida

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:55 IST

The Noida authority, on Wednesday, said it has started a sanitisation drive to disinfect all community centres, roads and footpaths in the city using a solution of sodium hypochlorite (bleach) and water. The authority is spraying roads and footpaths and mopping community centres with a solution of bleach and water.

The move comes as another man tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the third case to be reported in two days, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 17. While Tuesday’s cases were reported from Sector 78 and 100, Wednesday’s case was reported from Sector 41.

On Wednesday, the authority staff mopped and washed footpaths and roads in sectors 94, 124, 125 and 128 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar, which has reported four cases of the novel coronavirus till now. Apart from these sectors, the authority also mopped the floor, washed walls and chairs at Sector 52 community center, office of Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Associations (FONRWA) in Sector 52 and a public library in Sector 52. On Tuesday, the authority had washed and mopped city’s biggest commercial hubs—Sector 18, Sector 39 commercial area and Sector 110 market, among others.

“We are mixing sodium hypochlorite in water tankers for washing and mopping roads and footpaths. We have deployed 50 employees to disinfect these areas,” said SC Mishra, project engineer of the Noida authority’s health department.

The authority has also decided to start disinfecting drive in sector 100, 41 and 78, where patients were tested positive with coronavirus.

“We will carry out disinfection and people sensitisation drive in these sectors 100, 41 and 78 housing societies, where residents with travel history to affected countries tested positive. We will disinfect these sectors properly in order to check the spread of coronavirus. We will release a roster for all residential and industrial sectors for conducting disinfection drive tomorrow (Thursday) once we are done with the drive in sector 41, 78 and 100,” Mishra said.

The Noida authority has also sanitised newly built district hospital building in Sector 39, where the administration has built a quarantine centre to admit suspected patients.

‘CALL NOIDA AUTHORITY FOR WORK, DON’T VISIT OFFICE’

The Noida authority has also places hand sanitizers at the entrance of all its offices and appealed to citizens not to visit its offices till April 10. Residents have been asked to get their work done via mobile phone or email, said officials.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Greater Noida authority has shut Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex, where a series of cricket matches between Afghanistan and Ireland took place from March 10 to 13.