Home / Noida / Covid-19: 12 new cases reported in Noida; total climbs to 92

Covid-19: 12 new cases reported in Noida; total climbs to 92

The latest batch of positive cases includes a three-year-old child who got infected from his parents, who are already under treatment for COVID-19, and a 26-year-old nurse working at a quarantine facility, the officials said.

noida Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Noida Police personnel stand guard in Sector 50 are, one of the hotspots, during lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Noida.
Noida Police personnel stand guard in Sector 50 are, one of the hotspots, during lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Noida.(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Twelve more coronavirus patients were detected across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 92, officials said.

The latest batch of positive cases includes a three-year-old child who got infected from his parents, who are already under treatment for COVID-19, and a 26-year-old nurse working at a quarantine facility, the officials said.

“One hundred and fifty test reports have been received here in the last 24 hours. Of them, 138 have tested negative while others were found COVID-19 positive,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Of the 12 positive cases, 11 were tested in a government lab, while one in a private lab, the officer said.

