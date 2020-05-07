e-paper
Covid-19 cases cross 200-mark in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Covid-19 cases cross 200-mark in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar

No patient was discharged on Thursday and the number of cured people stood at 109, leaving 93 active cases in the district, the officials said.

noida Updated: May 07, 2020 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Noida, India - April 27, 2020: Medical professional seen inside district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown
Noida, India - April 27, 2020: Medical professional seen inside district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Ten more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, taking the number of cases to 202, officials said on Thursday.

No patient was discharged on Thursday and the number of cured people stood at 109, leaving 93 active cases in the district, the officials said.

“Total 124 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Ten of them were positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 202,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

“So far, 109 of the 202 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 93 active cases in the district,” he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 53.96 per cent, according to official statistics.

