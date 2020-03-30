Covid-19 GB Nagar update: Five more linked to Noida fire safety firm test positive, total jumps to 22

noida

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:10 IST

Five more persons with a direct or an indirect link to the security and fire safety solutions company based in Gautam Budh Nagar District’s Noida area have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday afternoon, said officials.

By Sunday afternoon, 22 persons including the managing director, company employees and their family members have been found Covid-19 positive. 19 among them are residents of Gautam Budh Nagar and the remaining three are Ghaziabad residents. The total number of coronavirus cases have gone up to 31 in Gautam Budh Nagar and 7 in Ghaziabad.

The newly identified positive cases from GB Nagar are – a 19-year-old woman employee of the company from Sector 27, a 34-year-old man from residential society Paras Tierea in sector 137, an employee whose mother and wife were found positive a few days back, another couple who are his relatives living in Paras Tierea and a 31-year-old company employee from village Bishnoli in Greater Noida’s Dadri area.

The initial report of the 34-year-old man was negative but the health officials tested him again since his mother and wife were found to be positive. “We got him tested again because we had our doubts. His current report has confirmed him as positive for Covid-19,” said a senior health department official.

On Saturday, the chief medical officer had ordered an FIR against the company as two of their employees, including the managing director, had hidden their travel history to the UK and had also hosted an auditor from London, who jumped his quarantine, which allegedly led to the spread of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar district and adjoining Ghaziabad.

The administration will seal the localities in Dadri and sector 27 that reported two of the fresh positive cases. The residential society in sector 137 was sanitized when the man’s wife and mother were found positive for the virus.

“Five more persons from the company have been found positive and more reports are awaited from the same trail,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The CMO wrote to the local police station on Saturday asking for registration of an FIR against the firm under the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Covid-19 Act 2020.

“We are yet to receive the hard copy of the CMO’s order to register an FIR against the company in sector 135. We will follow his orders as soon as we receive it at the police station,” said Yogesh Malik, station house officer, Expressway police station.

30 people including the employees of the company and others who came in contact with them have been tested so far.