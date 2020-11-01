Covid-19: Owing to festive season, Ghaziabad tests service providers to gauge possibility of second wave

noida

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:51 IST

Ghaziabad: In the first three days of focussed testing for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease taken up by the district health department, teams have found positive cases among groups of those working as auto-drivers, beauticians and staff at sweets’ shops, and have advised people to take all precautions while going out to markets during the festival season.

The focussed testing drive was directed from October 29 to November 12 in all districts in Uttar Pradesh in order to control any probable second wave of Covid-19, and to detect clusters of cases which may result due to mixing of people in markets, etc in the festive season.

According to the records of the health department, a comprehensive testing of auto drivers was taken up at Vijay Nagar, Sahibabad, Ambedkar Road, Mohan Nagar, and near the Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area. Four people of the 1,005 people tested through rapid antigen kits were found positive. The reports of another set of 350 people who were tested with the RT-PCR method are awaited.

Likewise, during the focussed sampling drive on October 30, in which beauticians and mehendi artistes, and staff of beauty parlours were tested in markets and malls in Raj Nagar Extension, Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Kaushambi and Raj Nagar, etc., five persons were found positive out of a total of 1,037 tested through rapid antigen kits.

The results for another set of 369 samples tested through the RT-PCR method are awaited.

Another set of 1,034 tests, conducted through rapid antigen kits, were administered at Raj Nagar Extension, Vijay Nagar, Sahibabad Site IV, Indirapuram, Modinagar and Govindpuram, of which six persons were found positive. The RT-PCR test reports of another 370 persons from this group are awaited.

“Each day we are targeting a different set of people in order to know how many of them have Covid-19 and can pass it on to others if undetected. Since there will be a lot of movement in markets in the coming days owing to festivals, it is important that such groups are tested and positive persons are isolated or sent for treatment,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Under this initiative, the health department is taking up 1,300 samples per day from focussed groups which also include people like vendors, cycle-rickshaw drivers, shopkeepers and milkmen, etc.

The 1,300 tests are included in the daily testing target and samples are collected at collection centres as well as locations identified with the help of traders’ associations.

“On our part, we have issued strict directions to our members to observe all safety and precautionary measures as there is overcrowding in markets these days. However, the authorities need to put in place enforcement measures against erring customers as we have no such power. We can only make appeals,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti, Indirapuram – a traders’ association.

Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad, said: “In times of Covid-19 and high pollution levels, wearing of face mask is a must, besides adherence to social distancing. The present situation is volatile as it may increase infection among masses. So, all precautions must be observed. Preferably, customers may avoid over crowded markets and order items online. Instead of several members of the same family going out together, shoppers may restrict it to only one two from a family venturing out.”

Meanwhile, the district officials said they are gearing up for any probable surge in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad, in the wake of the recent spike in Delhi.

“If there is any surge in Covid-19 cases in November in Ghaziabad, we have stock of medicines for about 1,000 patients. For now, we have been given a target of 3,100 tests per day and it will be increased to 4,000 in November. If need be we will enhance testing up to 6,000 per day. For better surveillance, we have plans to increase the number of surveillance teams from 861 at present to 1,000,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in a statement.

“Residents are advised to follow all Covid-19 protocols and take up all precautions such as wearing masks and observing social distancing in order to protect themselves in busy places like markets. Focussed testing is going on to find positive cases from the different targeted groups,” he added.

He further said that proper arrangements are being put in place for L1 category Covid beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula and other equipment in anticipation of any probable surge in Covid-19 cases in the district in November.