Covid-19 positive patient gives birth in GB Nagar, total cases reach 100

noida

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:08 IST

Three more cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday. The total number of cases in the district was 100 till Monday night. Officials said that patients include a 33-year-old woman from the Tech Zone 4 area of Greater Noida, who gave birth to a boy around 1pm on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

The woman’s husband is a doctor with Jaypee Hospital whose sample reports are awaited. Officials think that he possibly acted as a carrier. He has now been quarantined, they added. Recently, a 62-year-old Muzaffarnagar woman who had come for an operation to Jaypee Hospital, was found positive for Covid-19. The woman had undergone surgery for pancreatic tumour at the hospital on March 7.

The doctor’s wife was shifted from Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 to GIMS on Sunday night.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that both mother and child are doing fine and are under observation.

The baby has been kept under observation away from the mother to ensure that the infection is not transmitted to him. A team of doctors and the medical staff lead by the chief medical superintendent and head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Professor Shikha Seth conducted the woman’s caesarean surgery.

Officials had made special arrangements in the operation theatre as this was the first case where a Covid-19 patient needed an OT.

“Both mother and child are doing well. We will conduct a Covid-19 test for the baby on Tuesday as it can be performed only after 24 hours of birth. He is currently under observation. The chances of him getting the infection are almost zero as it can happen only after the child consumes the mother’s milk which won’t happen in this case. We are happy that our team successfully conducted the surgery after taking all required precautions,” Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS, said.

The second identified Covid-19 patient is a 52-year-old woman from Sector 34, Noida, who works with a private hospital in Patparganj, Delhi. Officials said that she was exposed in the operation theatre of the hospital. The woman is being treated at the same hospital’s branch in Delhi’s Saket area, where there are isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.

The third patient is a 61-year-old woman from Block B, Sector 55, Noida. The woman is a cancer patient and her condition was stable at the time of admission at the Sharda Hospital, officials said. Her source of infection is yet to be identified. She is undergoing chemotherapy.

The cluster containment teams in the district have visited 453,822 houses, around 1,166 travellers have been identified while 1,448,890 persons have been screened.

By Monday night, the health department had notified 1,967 travellers and collected a total of 2,309 samples. Of the 100 cases that have come to light, 43 persons have been discharged. Currently, there are 57 active Covid-19 cases in the district.