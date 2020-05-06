e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate’s office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

noida Updated: May 06, 2020 10:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ghaziabad
The rest of the restrictions in Ghazaibad will stay in place as per the earlier orders.
The rest of the restrictions in Ghazaibad will stay in place as per the earlier orders.(Sakib Ali/ HT file photo )
         

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate’s office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

“Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation,” a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders.

tags
top news
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News