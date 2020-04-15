e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Covid-19 update: Greater Noida man coughs during ludo game, gets shot at

Covid-19 update: Greater Noida man coughs during ludo game, gets shot at

The injured man, Prashant Singh alias Pravesh, was hospitalised, while the accused, Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu (30), is yet to be arrested, the police said.

noida Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
A team of policemen patrol the Bhangel during lockdown, in Noida.
A team of policemen patrol the Bhangel during lockdown, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot at by another person, following an argument that was triggered by his “coughing” during a game of ludo at Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday at a temple in Dayanagar village under the Jarcha police station limits, where four people, including the man who received gunshot injuries, were playing the board game, they added.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The injured man, Prashant Singh alias Pravesh, was hospitalised, while the accused, Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu (30), is yet to be arrested, the police said.

Both are residents of Dayanagar village and engaged in agriculture, according to the police.

“Prashant and three others were playing ludo at the village temple on Tuesday night when Gullu arrived there. An argument broke out between Prashant and Gullu when the former coughed. Gullu got angry thinking he was doing it deliberately,” a police official told PTI.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

“As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant,” he said.

An injured Prashant was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stable now, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest him. Coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, a highly contagious disease, according to government advisories.

tags
top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News