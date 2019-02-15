Delhi Metro’s Red Line extension set to improve commute between Delhi and Ghaziabad

The 9.6-kilometre extension of Delhi Metro’s Red Line — between Dilshad Garden in east Delhi and New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad — is all set to open services soon, thereby penetrating deep into the interiors of Ghaziabad and providing commuters a smooth and hassle-free connectivity with the national Capital.

This is the second Metro network to reach Ghaziabad after the 2.57-kilometre Blue Line Metro connecting Vaishali with Anand Vihar, and subsequently Connaught Place.

The new stretch comprises eight stations on an elevated corridor and is, in fact, the first stretch in the Delhi Metro network which has station buildings on both sides of the road and platforms on the central verge along the viaduct.

Of the eight stations on this extended line, six stations – Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala and New Bus Adda – have station buildings on both sides of the road, interconnecting at the concourse level. The platforms on these stations could be reached through the foot-overbridges. However, two stations – River Hindon and Shaheed Nagar – have station buildings on just one side of the road.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporation communications, DMRC, said, “The section is an extension of the Rithala-Dilshad Garden Red Line and will comprise eight stations on the elevated corridor. The extension into Ghaziabad will make Red Line, which is currently 25.09 kilometres long, around 34.72km.”

The new route, however, will not provide direct connectivity to Connaught Place. Commuters will, hence, have to change at Kashmere Gate to reach Connaught Place and other areas of central Delhi. After interchange, travelling to Connaught Place from New Adda Metro station will take around 44 minutes. Officials said while commute between New Bus Adda and Dilshad Garden will take around 16 minutes, the journey up till Rithala will take about 57 minutes.

According to official estimates, the Red Line extension will cater to 1.27 lakh passengers on a daily basis and also to major interchanges at Welcome (Pink Line), Kashmere Gate (Yellow and Violet Lines), Inderlok (Green line) and Netaji Subhash Place (Pink Line).

The minimum fare from New Bus Adda to different stations in Ghaziabad ranges between Rs 10- Rs 30. Commuters travelling further to Welcome and Kashmere Gate will have to shell out R40 and R50 for Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place. The maximum fare from New Bus Stand to Rithala on the Red line is Rs 60 per passenger.

“We will have a total of 35 six-coach trains running at a frequency of every six minutes and 12 seconds during peak hours. The stations are studded with wall paintings, mosaic tiles, metal works comprising of different themes. The new bus stand has an art work related to ‘Skill India’ while the river Hindon station has a theme of ‘Nirmal Hindon’ initiative which was launched for cleaning up the river,” said an officer from DMRC.

The Ghaziabad agencies have also planned another extension which will provide connectivity with Noida.

