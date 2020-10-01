District administration stops sale, purchase of land, buildings on floodplains

noida

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:18 IST

To put a check on illegal construction on floodplains, the Gautam Budh Nagar district disaster management committee passed an order regulating sale and purchase of illegal/unauthorised buildings in notified areas of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway as well as land/buildings on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers.

District magistrate Suhas LY, who is the also the chairman of the committee, said this order will not only stop the illegal construction of high-rises in notified areas, but also protect the floodplains of Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The registration of properties in these areas will no more be possible for buyers or sellers, the DM said.

“As per the powers vested under section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the committee has asked the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities, along with police, irrigation, revenue and registration departments, to control plotting, colonization and construction in notified areas under the three authorities. The authorities and police have been asked to take immediate action against persons involved in such illegal/unauthorised constructions,” he said.

The DM further said it will be mandatory for both buyers and sellers, to mention the height and floors of any commercial, industrial, institutional or residential building before the registry of the said property is executed. “Any building having a height of more than 15 metres or having more than four floors will not be registered, partially or completely, by the deputy registrar concerned as that may cause major loss of lives in the event of a collapse,” Suhas said.

About the constructions on the flood plains of Hindon and Yamuna rivers, Suhas said without producing bona fide documents ( in context of sections 2(d), 6(g), 9(i) and 10 of UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 and Rule 20.2, 20.3 and 24.1 of Noida/ Greater Noida Industrial Development Area Building Regulation, 2010) no construction will be permitted. “Even the agricultural land on the floodplains of these rivers will not be registered, if there is illegal or unauthorised construction on it,” he said.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), has welcomed the move. Subodh Goel, secretary, Credai (western UP), said it will put a big check on land mafias in these areas, who are selling the land hoodwinking people, on the basis of fake powers of attorney. “This order will also alert prospective buyers. But, the district administration must soften its stand against buyers, who have already purchased land or houses in these areas. The administration should also consider their displacement. It will be a double blow for them,” he said.

Vikrant Tongad, an environment conservationist, said by restricting illegal construction on floodplains and notified belts, the areas will more safe and greener. “The administration must not allow construction on even a single inch of floodplain. If we restrict the course of nature, it may destroy us,” he said.