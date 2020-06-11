e-paper
District administration to increase beds to 1,000 in GB Nagar

District administration to increase beds to 1,000 in GB Nagar

noida Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:01 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
With a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has started exploring all avenues to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients to 1,000 across hospitals.

Currently, the district has around 700 dedicated Covid-19 beds but with number of cases rising every day, the administration want to have additional beds ready to accommodate the patients.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said the fifth Covid-19 facility (L-1 category) at the Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), with 200 beds, has been made operational recently.

“We have already started the process to increase the number of beds from 50 to 150 at the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (Child PGI). Among other Covid-19 facilities, we have 200 beds at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, 150 beds at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 100 beds at Kailash Hospital. With this, a total of 700 beds are already available for Covid-19 patients in the district and 100 additional beds will be available soon at Child PGI,” he said.

Suhas further said the district administration will take care of Covid-19 patients in an effective manner. “To cope with any emergency, we have plans to take number of dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients to at least 1,000. Talks are already on with many super speciality private hospitals and nursing homes in the district in this connection. The hospitals have also shown keen interest in developing exclusive facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. I hope that a systematic price cap will be determined for treatment in private hospitals,” he said.

The DM also said all private and government hospitals have been asked to ensure that patients, coming to the emergency and other wards, must be treated without delay. “If any hospital has any difficulty in treating the patient, they can refer him/her to hospitals with better health care facilities. But, before referring these patients, that hospital will have to properly co-ordinate with the referral hospital so that the patients does not suffer. However, the standard protocol for Covid-19 will be followed at every step by all hospitals,” he said.

The DM also said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, has been assigned the task of training medical personnel on Covid-19 protocols.

