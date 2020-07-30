District to prepare fresh merit list for appointing staff to Sector 39 district hospital

noida

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:33 IST

Following a scuffle and protests on Wednesday claiming irregularities in the appointment of 243 contractual paramedical and security staff to a Covid-dedicated government hospital at sector 39, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration appointed an officer to supervise the appointments.

The appointment of paramedical staff to the sector 39 hospital has been under controversy ever since the tender for hospital’s staff was cancelled by the then acting chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Nepal Singh on June 14 citing some irregularity in the process. The district health society (DHS), of which the district magistrate (DM) is the ex-officio chairperson, then directed a private vendor agency to provide the personnel on contract till a new tender is ready.

On Wednesday evening, when the applicants from the previous tender protested, district magistrate Suhas LY asked for a fresh merit list. “We have received some complaints about the irregularities in the selection process of the candidates. We want the entire appointment process transparent and merit-based. Chief development officer Anil Kumar Singh has been made the nodal officer. Under his supervision, the fresh merit list will be prepared and the appointment will be done only on the basis of merit,” he said.

When contacted, Anil Kumar Singh, the CDO, said that the process of preparing fresh merit list has already begun. “Very soon, all the appointment will be done as per the merit of the applicants without any bias or favour,” he said.

CMO Dr. Deepak Ohri said all the appointments will be made as per the government orders in this connection.

The 400-bed Covid hospital, developed by Tata Project Limited (TPL) at the new district hospital building, will serve patients with moderate complications as well as those with mild symptoms.