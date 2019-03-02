Documentary on Noida mountaineer hits silver screen

A documentary movie on Noida mountaineer Arjun Vajpai has hit the silver screens in Delhi-NCR on March 1.

The documentary features the mountaineer’s daring expeditions in the past decade, including his much-acclaimed Mount Everest climb.

The 55-long-minute documentary movie, ‘The Mountain Within’, features footages of Vajpai and his team during their different expeditions along with interviews of Vajpai, his family, team members and other experts.

“Viewers can enjoy the raw footages shot by Vajpai and team during their expeditions, the preparation before the trips and what undergoes during the course of the journey,” Sparsh Tyagi, Arjun Vajpai’s manager, said.

The mountaineer shot to fame in 2010 when at the age of 16 years and 11 months, he climbed Mount Everest and became the world’s youngest mountaineer to do so, breaking the record of Krushnaa Patil from Maharashtra, who had achieved it at the age of 17 years and 11 months.

After his Mount Everest expedition, Vajpai summitted Mount Lhotse in 2011, Mount Manaslu in 2011, Mount Makalu in 2016, Mount Cho Oyu in 2016 and Mount Kanchenjunga in 2018.

He became the youngest mountaineer to complete six of the 14 mountains of range 800 metres and above across the world. The documentary has released at a time when Vajpai has left for his next challenge, summitting Mount Annapurna which world’s 10th highest mountain. Vajpai had undergone training in professional mountaineering at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) at Uttarkashi when he was 16 years old and since then, he has been into mountaineering actively.

“This year, Arjun will be leading a nationwide campaign to act against climate change and save the Himalayas. The #ClimbAgainstClimateChange campaign started by Arjun on his social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) has already reached thousands of people across the country,” Tyagi said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 03:06 IST