Don’t fall for social media rumours, no bird flu case yet: Noida DM

noida

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:43 IST

Expert teams have been formed to inspect poultry farms and wetlands in Gautam Buddh Nagar, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Thursday, cautioning people not to fall for social media rumours regarding bird flu. The district magistrate had on Wednesday also held a meeting with senior administration, veterinary, forest and health officials to review the avian influenza situation.

Suhas said he has directed departments concerned to gear up to deal with any situation and follow the guidelines and alerts being issued by the Centre and the state government. “There is no case (of bird flu) here yet and these measures are being put in place as a precaution,” he told reporters. He said the administration has formed rapid response teams (RRTs) teams involving officials from veterinary, animal husbandry and forest departments which are trained to monitor the situation and take necessary action.

“The RRTs will also inspect sites like wetlands or poultry farms from time to time. Poultry farm owners have already been sensitised and they have taken precautions, therefore, there is no problem as of now,” he said. Since the avian influenza is a viral disease, the DM said, the Health Department has also been instructed to ensure adequate anti-viral drugs and bed availability in hospitals “People have been asked to only pay heed to advice from veterinary-related experts and not fall for social media rumours or create panic,” Suhas added.

Routine samples from poultry farms have been sent for test and there is no positive report of bird flu as yet, he said, noting that there are two major and some other smaller poultry farms in the district.

Bird flu outbreak has been reported from 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds, the Centre said on Wednesday.

The current bird flu outbreak has been reported barely a few months after India was declared free from the disease on September 30 last year. India had notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006.