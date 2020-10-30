e-paper
Home / Noida / E-rickshaw driver shot and critically injured by SUV-borne armed men

E-rickshaw driver shot and critically injured by SUV-borne armed men

noida Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver was shot at and critically injured in what police suspect to be a road rage case near Bhopra in Sahibabad on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Raja Mansuri, a resident of New Seemapuri.

“We are trying to find out the exact sequence of events which took place and how the e-rickshaw driver became the victim during the incident,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

He added that the family of the victim gave a police complaint on the basis of which an FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged at Sahibabad police station. However, the police could not confirm whether the incident was due to road rage or personal enmity.

The family members of the victim said that he was rushed to MMG Hospital and thereafter referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for higher treatment.

“He probably went to Ghaziabad to drop passengers. He has suffered a gunshot to his head. He is not able to speak due to his condition,” said Samir Mansuri, the victim’s nephew. “Since none of the family members were at the spot, we will not be able to tell exactly what happened during the incident.”

The police said that they have formed teams to trace the SUV and the assailants and also trying to scan CCTV footages in order to get clues to the incident.

