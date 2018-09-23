Elevator serviceman held for molesting minor girl in Greater Noida

A 24-year-old lift serviceman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to molest a 12-year-old girl in the lift of a high-rise in the Kasna area of Greater Noida on Friday night.

A medical examination has been ordered for the girl. According to police, the incident took place around 9.30pm on Friday.

“The accused, Vijay, who works for a company that does maintenance work for elevators, was working on a lift in the society. The girl, who stays on the 10th floor, got into the lift. According to her statement, the lift didn’t stop on the 10th floor and, when the lift reached the 13th floor, the accused stopped the lift and tried to sexually harass her,” Aajad Singh Tomer, station house officer, Kasna police station, said.

He said the girl pressed a button to get the lift moving and she fled once the gate opened. “She ran down to her house on the tenth floor and immediately informed her parents who in turn alerted the police. A police team immediately reached the spot and started looking into the matter,” the SHO said.

The accused, who is a resident of Sector 39, Noida, was arrested on Tuesday from the society premises, police said.

Based on a complaint of the parents, a case was registered against the accused under Section 354A (harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act.

Police also said they are looking at the CCTV footage from the building and further investigation is on.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was sexually harassed by her 70-year-old neighbour in sector 71 on September 18 after the girl had gone to his house to offer him prasad (religious offering) on Vishwakarma puja.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested by the phase 2 police on August 26 for allegedly trying to rape his neighbour, a four-year-old girl, while her mother was in the kitchen.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 04:36 IST