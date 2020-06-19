Environmentalists object to laser shows in medicine park, Sector 91

noida

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:17 IST

Residents and environmental activists across the city are objecting to the Noida Authority’s plan to go ahead with laser shows at the Medicinal and Herbal Park in Sector 91. Preparation for the show, which is supposed to start on August 15 will begin from Monday, said officials of Noida Authority.

A similar show in Meghdootam Park in Sector 50 was cancelled in February after residents had cited ecological damage as a reason and started a petition for the same.

Residents and environmental activists plan to write to the state chief minister and the home minister to postpone the installation of equipment in the medicine park, citing issues related to ecological damage and social distancing

“Social distancing will be difficult to achieve when a large number of people assemble for the show. Even though the lockdown is being withdrawn in a staggered manner, caution is still encouraged. One should practise physical distancing and avoid non-essential activities. There is no need for a large gathering now. Even regular visitors to parks are taking precautions. The laser shows are ill-timed and should be postponed,” said Nisha Rai, an environmental activist from Noida.

Another environmentalist Vinod Agagrwal said, “There were multiple sites selected for these laser shows, including the Noida Gate, Meghdootam Park, etc. In Sector 50, there are several high-rises surrounding the park which itself has a limited space for gathering. There were risks involved and the show was shelved. While the Sector 91 park, which covers an area of 144 acres, is still larger, it will negatively affect the ecological habitat of the birds and insects in the park. In the latest master plan, it has been designated as a recreational area. While attracting tourists is understandable but it should not be done at the cost harming the natural ecosystem of the park. Having a large gathering of spectators especially in the evening will have negative repercussions on the ecology of the area.”

Officials from the Noida Authority, however, said that the sites were selected only after careful consideration. “The ecological concerns cited by the environmentalists are misleading. No animals will be harmed because of the laser shows. The civil work on the project will start soon,” said Gaurav Bansal, executive engineer, project in-charge of the laser shows.