FIR against Ghaziabad municipal corporation in minor’s death due to falling in drain

The parents of the four-year-old boy who fell and died in a drain on Sunday night in Ghaziabad have filed an FIR against the officials of Ghaziabad municipal corporation, the police said.

In an incident on Sunday night, the locals fished out the dead body of four-year-old Rahil who drowned in the drain near the Gulzar Colony, behind the new bus stand. Thereafter, hundreds of locals staged protest and tried to block the main GT Road.

The police have also filed an FIR against nearly 150 unidentified persons under stringent IPC sections for rioting and other while they tried to block and staged a protest at the nearby GT Road.

“We dispersed them by using mild force after they tried to block the major road. We have filed an FIR against 100-150 unidentified persons for rioting and creating a road blockade. On the other hand, the boy’s family has also filed an FIR against the officials of Ghaziabad municipal corporation,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

The officer said that the FIR against the corporation was lodged under IPC sections of 304a (causing death by negligence) and 277 (whoever voluntarily corrupts or fouls the water of any public spring or reservoir) at Kotwali police station.

Municipal commissioner CP Singh, however, said that the drain in question is a natural drain which was cemented on the request of the people residing in nearby localities.

“The drain was also cleaned recently. In case such FIRs are filed against officers or staff, they will be discouraged from undertaking such work. The FIR should not have been filed. It was an accident and we have full sympathy for the parents and family of the child,” Singh said.

“The drain was concretised, but it has a small portion which is raised. Now, we plan to put up some fencing or make arrangements so that people, especially children, do not go nearby the open drain. The drains cannot be covered as it hinders the cleaning process,” Singh added.

Rahil’s father Mohammad Rashid is a daily wager and had come around 3-4 days back to his father’s house from Nekpur. The boy, Rahil, had gone out to play outside his grandfather’s house but went near the drain which is barely 250 metres from his grandfather’s house.

“The boy went missing and a search was launched to trace him. Around 7pm, his slippers were found near the drain. After locals searched for him, his body was found nearly 20-25 feet away from the place where his slippers were found,” Rashid said.

“We have no hand in instigating locals and those who staged protest and blocked the road should not have done what they did. They had no right to block the road and create trouble for vehicles and commuters. We request the corporation that they put up some fencing or a boundary wall so that such incidents don’t happen with any other child,” he added.

He said that there have been 3-4 incidents in the past where children and animals have died after falling in the open drain.