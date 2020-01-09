e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot

Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot

The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

noida Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Noida
Fire engines were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.
Fire engines were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.
         

A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida near Delhi on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

More details awaited

