e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Fire breaks out at Oppo factory in Noida, no casualties: Police

Fire breaks out at Oppo factory in Noida, no casualties: Police

Ambulances and 19 fire trucks were rushed to the Oppo plant in Greater Noida after the fire broke out in the evening, Vishal Pandey, a senior police official in the area, told Reuters.

noida Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 05:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Noida
A fire broke out inside a factory compound owned by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo in Noida
A fire broke out inside a factory compound owned by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo in Noida(Reuters file photo)
         

A fire swept through a warehouse inside a factory compound owned by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on the outskirts of the Indian capital on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Ambulances and 19 fire trucks were rushed to the Oppo plant in Greater Noida after the fire broke out in the evening, Vishal Pandey, a senior police official in the area, told Reuters.

No one was killed or injured in the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, Pandey said, adding that the flames had largely been extinguished.

The extent of the damage is not known but the fire may cause more problems for Oppo, which was recently forced to import some of the smartphones manufactured at the site, as the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues impacted production from the facility.

Oppo did not reply to a request for comment.

BBK Electronics Corporation-owned Oppo also assembles Realme and OnePlus branded smartphones at this factory.

tags
top news
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Marginal drop in capital’s air quality, fall in mercury likely next week: IMD
Marginal drop in capital’s air quality, fall in mercury likely next week: IMD
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
RT-PCR tests for all ‘high-risk’ residents of Delhi’s hot spots
RT-PCR tests for all ‘high-risk’ residents of Delhi’s hot spots
Type O blood linked to lower risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help in Covid-19
Type O blood linked to lower risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help in Covid-19
Attorney General denies consent for contempt proceedings on Bhushan
Attorney General denies consent for contempt proceedings on Bhushan
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In