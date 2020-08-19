Fire breaks out at power substation in Greater Noida

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:54 IST

A fire broke out at a substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

More details are awaited.