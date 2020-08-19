e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Fire breaks out at power substation in Greater Noida

Fire breaks out at power substation in Greater Noida

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

noida Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International
Fire at sector 148 power station
Fire at sector 148 power station (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
         

A fire broke out at a substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

 

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In