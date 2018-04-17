Four booked for murder of land mafia ‘kingpin’ in Noida

Police lodged an FIR against four persons for the murder of alleged land mafia kingpin Moti Goel in Barola on Monday evening.

Those named in the FIR are Anil, Vikram, Vijay and Brijpal Nagar, all Noida residents. The FIR was registered under sections 302, 120 b, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Goel’s son Utkarsh.

According to the police, the four men and Goel had a dispute over the plot, of 14,500 square feet, on which Goel was shot dead. Police suspect that shooters were used to kill Goel. The rivalry was going on between them since 2014.

The post-mortem examination report confirmed that Goel suffered seven bullets injuries — on his head, stomach and jaw. The pistol used to kill Goel was of .30 bore.

Goel’s family members and friends told the police that he had received life threats a few days ago.

The police said the disputed property was registered in the name of Goel’s parents. They said that Anil possessed a document which stated that a part of the plot belonged to him and the matter is sub judice in court.

“Anil has an agreement that states that a part of the land belongs to him. We suspect these documents were forged. We are checking the authenticity of that agreement. We are also getting a list of disputed properties that belonged to the deceased, to identify his rivals,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer, city-3, said.

Police is also going through the CCTV footages of cameras installed near the Barola T-point. “We are going through the footage but nobody has been identified yet. We are yet to go through all the available footage,” Pankaj Pant, SHO, Sector 49, said. Police are also going through Goel’s call log for leads.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are exploring all angles to find out if there are others involved in the murder. We have launched a hunt to nab the four,” Pandey said.