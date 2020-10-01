GB Nagar’s Covid-19 tally: 39% of all cases came in September

noida

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:24 IST

The number of cases rose sharply in Gautam Budh Nagar in September, with the month seeing 5,098 fresh cases, almost 170 per day, the highest since the outbreak was first recorded in March. The month accounted for 39% of all cases till date.

Deaths, at eight in September, was five higher than in August but lower than the 20 of July.

Much of the high number of cases could be attributed to the increased testing.

In March this year, the district reported 38 Covid-19 cases, which indicated a rate of a little over one patient per day at 626 total tests that month. In April, there were 100 cases (three cases per day, 3290 tests), May had 315 cases and seven deaths (10 cases per day, 40,100 total tests), June had 1,851 cases and 15 deaths (62 cases per day, 44,016 total tests); July had 2781 cases and 20 deaths (90 cases per day, 65,418 total tests); August had 2,864 new cases and three deaths (92 cases per day, 58,029 total tests). September had 82,304 total tests.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that with nearly all commercial activities opened up, the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) to the minimum possible level and ensure maximum testing. “Our methodology of ‘track, test and treat’ for checking the spread of Covid-19, has so far yielded expected results. Due to this method, the GB Nagar’s CFR has gone down to 0.40%, which is much better than national figure of 1.62% and state’s 1.39%,” he said.

The DM also said that GB Nagar’s testing rate is best among all districts of north India. “Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is much better than other best districts in north India. We have also issued instructions for industrial establishments, to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols. Our teams are regularly monitoring the factories and other business establishments, to ensure the safety protocols being followed there,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, daily testing has been increased and regular rapid antigen kit testing camps are being organized at different places in the district. “Besides ramping up testing and started effective monitoring of patients under home isolation, the health department’s surveillance staff have also started implementing stringent containment. Timely hospitalisation for patients needing medical support and efficient infection control in healthcare facilities are in our top priorities,” he said.