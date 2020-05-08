GB Nagar see its first Covid-19 death as 60-year-old man dies at GIMS

noida

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:11 IST

A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease(Covid-19), died after he developed pneumonia at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Friday.

According to the director of GIMS, the man died of respiratory failure at 3.45am on Friday. He was the first resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district to succumb to the disease after testing positive for it.

A resident of Sector 22, Noida, the man was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 on May 4 for the treatment of certain comorbidities and tested positive for Covid-19 on late Thursday evening.

The man was then transferred to GIMS. “The patient was brought to us by 3.30am on Friday and he died at 3.45am due to respiratory failure as he was suffering from pneumonia because of the Covid-19 infection,” said GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta.

Authorities at the Metro Hospital said all information about the man has been provided to the chief medical officer(CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and only the health department is allowed speak on the matter. The patient’s Covid-19 report was awaited till Thursday evening while he was being treated at Metro Hospital for respiratory distress.

Health officials from the district health department said the man was moved to GIMS after his condition deteriorated. His report of Covid-19 infection came a few hours before his death.

“The deceased was undergoing treatment for pulmonary disease at the Metro Hospital. The Metro Hospital’s officials decided to shift the patient to GIMS after his condition continued to deteriorate despite being put on a ventilator,” said a senior health official.

The health department has informed that the person was suffering from respiratory problems but the Metro Hospital continued treating him and didn’t inform the health department until his reports confirmed him being positive for the infection on Thursday evening. It took a few hours to complete the formalities before the patient was shifted to GIMS.

Authorities at GIMS handed over the body of the deceased to two of his family members after properly sanitising it and putting it in a treated body bag. Police, health officials and the two family members carried the body in an ambulance provided by GIMS to the electronic crematorium in Sector 94 of Noida.

“The body was taken to the electronic crematorium as it is the safest way to dispose of Covid-19 dead bodies. We followed all the protocols like removing the cannula, covering nostrils and sanitising the body and the body bags properly before handing it over to family members. The last rites were performed in the presence of police and health officials. No postmortem examination was performed on the body. Nobody was allowed to touch the body without following the protocol,” said Dr Gupta.

The health department has put under quarantine the medical staff of Metro Hospital who came in contact with the man.

On May 4, a 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who was being treated at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, died of Covid-19. The man was from Khoda Colony. As per health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar, this death will be counted in Ghaziabad’s records. According to the officials, this man too was being treated for a respiratory problem. He first went to ESIC Model Hospital in Noida, from where he was referred to Felix Hospital on last Saturday.