GDA draws up detailed report for waste-to-energy plant in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has started preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Indirapuram. The officials said the authority will prepare the DPR and get the project executed on a ‘built operate and transfer’ (BOT) basis.

The site is proposed opposite Kanawani, where an 11 acre land is presently used as landfill site for disposal of nearly 100-150 metric tonnes of solid waste from Indirapuram.

Earlier, a public sector undertaking was approached to construct the a waste-to-biofuel plant but the agency was “not so keen” on the project.

“The DPR is now being prepared by the GDA and we will also offer land to the private agency which will be ready to operate the facility. The authority has taken up the proposal in the recent board meeting and it was decided that we need to ready a project report first,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“The authority is now preparing the DPR and will invite private parties willing to take up the project. The GDA will offer the land. Likewise, two private developers have also given land in Galand for setting up a waste-to-energy plant,” she said.

At present, the developers have handed over nearly 18 acres of land to the GDA and the authority transferred this to the municipal corporation in Galand. The project is proposed for processing nearly 1000-1200 metric tonnes of daily solid waste.

The official said the 18 acres had some patches which were not transferred and this created a problem in securing a continuous land chunk for the project. Now, with the developers willing to transfer land, the construction of the waste-to-energy plant will pick up pace.

The Ghaziabad city produces nearly 950-1,000 metric tonnes of daily solid waste but there is no solid waste management plant in place to dispose of the waste scientifically. The entire waste is collected and dumped primarily at a temporary landfill site in Pratap Vihar.