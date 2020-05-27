e-paper
Get all property related work done online in Noida from June 1

noida Updated: May 27, 2020 23:04 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida authority has decided to discourage human interactions and get all property related work done online from June 1, officials said.

The move comes after the ministry of health and family welfare has directed government bodies and other entities to follow social distancing at workplaces so as to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“All property services of Noida authority will be made fully online from June 1. No one will be allowed or required to visit office for any work related to property. The help desk at the authority office gate will facilitate uploading of documents related to the work to be done. The work will be done within a minimum of a week and a maximum of three weeks,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

“Once lockdown is lifted, people can meet officer on special duty and attend predefined public meetings for grievance redressal,” Maheshwari said.

The authority’s website will provide multiple property related services, including transfer of memorandum, payment of lease rent, map approval and mortgage permission among others through online platform. Transfer of memorandum is required for a flat, plot or other property when one wants to sell it. To get the document issued, one has to visit office and then start the process. Now, the website will assist the applicant to speed up the process and the work will be done in a timebound manner, officials said.

“The authority was already sanctioning online the maps of individual residential houses and industrial plots measuring up to 1,000 square metres. Now, the authority will start carrying out all kinds of property related work online. It means all kinds of maps will be sanctioned online. An applicant can submit the application along with documents online and then get the work done. If any document is missing, then the portal will help the applicant to upload the same. This is a move to discourage people from coming to public offices and put themselves at risk,” another Noida authority official, requesting anonymity, said.

