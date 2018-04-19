Ghaziabad: Bus crashes into height barrier of Hindon elevated road, 1 hurt

A private bus travelling to Meerut crashed into the height barrier of the Hindon elevated road, on the UP Gate side, severely injuring one passenger. Two others suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Following the incident, traffic remained jammed for an hour. The passengers said it was a private bus that was hired to ferry them from Dwarka in Delhi to Meerut for a wedding. Near the UP Gate, the driver did not spot the height barrier at the entry point of the elevated road and the bus crashed into it.

“The driver did not spot the height barrier, which has been set up to restrict the entry of heavy transport vehicles. The bus was speeding on the highway (NH-24) and the driver took a left turn towards the elevated road in order to proceed to Meerut, following which there was a huge crash. The windscreen broke and one of the two men sitting near the driver was thrown out,” Dharmendra Prajapati, one of the passengers heading to Meerut, said.

“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and later rushed to another hospital in Delhi. There were nearly 30 passengers and all were going to attend the wedding in Meerut,” he said.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has put up height barriers on all the four entry/exit points, including the UP Gate, of the Hindon elevated road to stop the entry of bigger vehicles.

“I received the call at 3.39pm and immediately rushed a crane to the spot. The accident did not take place on the road but at its entry. The driver did not spot the barrier and crashed into it. We towed away the broken barrier and traffic flow was restored on the road,” Vir Pal, the driver of the crane, which is deployed on the elevated road, said.

Following the incident, a long jam ensued on NH-24, roads leading from Delhi to Ghaziabad and those leading from Kaushambi. Later, the traffic police cleared the jam and also streamlined traffic flow on the elevated road.

The police said that they have not received any complaint about the incident so far.

“There is no complaint received so far. It is due to the negligence of the driver that the accident took place,” Sachin Malik, station house officer, Indirapuram, said. The elevated road connects UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension on a signal-free stretch.

Due to ongoing works — of a traffic rotary at Vasundhara and junction restructuring at Raj Nagar Extension — the authority had decided not to allow commercial vehicles on the elevated road.

Once the rotary and restructuring works are completed, the authority may allow heavy vehicles on the road. The road was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 30.