Ghaziabad civic body to seek 20% funding from UP govt for Metro Phase 3

Ahead of a high-level meeting with state officials to finalise the funding pattern, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday said it will seek 20% fund from the Uttar Pradesh government towards the Phase 3 of the Metro project proposed between Mohan Nagar and Noida’s Sector 62. The meeting will be held on March 6, GDA officials said.

Officials said the projects under Phase 3 and Phase 4 — Vaishali to Mohan Nagar — will require about Rs 4,000 crore. They said they have decided to go ahead only with Phase 3 due to funds crunch.

“As per the present pattern, the Centre and the UP agencies are to share funds in the ratio of 20:80. In the share of UP agencies, we will try to seek 20% funds from the UP government as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has denied its share of rolling stock like the previous projects,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson of the Ghaziabad authority, said.

“The rest of the funds are likely to be shared by different UP agencies like they did for the 9.6km project (Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda). The DMRC has told us that some portions of the project would be revised and they are working on that at present. They are likely to complete the revised project report before the scheduled meeting,” Verma added.

The project report for Phase 3 was initially prepared for Sector 62 to Sahibabad link. The GDA later said that instead of terminating the Metro at Sahibabad, it should be extended to Mohan Nagar. GDA officials said the DMRC had shared a part towards the rolling stock under the 9.6km Metro project but declined to contribute for it for the Phase 3 project.

“This is why the burden on Uttar Pradesh agencies will be more. We will request the state for allowing a contribution. Phase 3 is pegged at about Rs 2,000 crore,” Verma added. The 9.6km project has already been cleared by the commissioner for Metro rail safety and likely to be inaugurated in the first week of March.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 03:52 IST