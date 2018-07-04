Ghaziabad family in Maruti 800 hit by speeding Honda City on EP expressway, one killed

One person was killed and six members of his family injured after their car was hit by a speeding Honda City sedan on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near Masuri, late on Sunday.

The police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Rajesh Kumar. His wife Geeta and four minor children suffered injuries.

The couple, their three children and another four children of Kumar’s brother were enjoying a drive on the EPE in their Maruti 800 when the accident took place. “While they were taking a U-turn to return home, a speeding Honda City hit their car from behind,” Sanjay Kumar, Kumar’s brother-in-law, said.

Kumar owned a battery making factory in Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, and the family is from Dasna town under the Masuri police station area.

“His wife was discharged from the hospital while two children are still in the hospital. The Honda City occupants escaped with minor injuries as the air bags deployed on impact. We have filed a police complaint in the incident,” Sanjay said.

Both the damaged cars were brought to the Masuri police station.

“We have filed an FIR against the driver of the Honda City. The occupants fled leaving the car behind after the accident. We will trace them with the help of the car’s registration number,” Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO of Masuri police station, said.

The police said the FIR was filed under the IPC sections of 304a (causing death of any person by a rash or negligent act), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 279 (rash and negligent driving endangering lives).

Accident have been frequent on the newly opened expressway. A cyclist was killed by a speeding Brezza near the Duhai interchange in Ghaziabad on June 9.

On June 1, five cattle died after being hit by speeding vehicle on the expressway in Ghaziabad.

On June 4, a scooter rider slipped and died near the Duhai interchange.