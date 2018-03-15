Ghaziabad: Farmers undecided over leasing land for flight scheme from Hindon airbase

Farmers whose land is required for the development of passenger facilities under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) are still undecided about parting with their land.

The project is aimed at running regional flights from Hindon airbase, to ease the burden on the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

For the RCS, Ghaziabad officials need to lease nearly 7.5 acres from farmers for development of passenger facilities at Sikandarpur, near the Hindon airbase.

The land is needed to set up entry/exit gates and waiting facilities for passengers, while only the runway of the airbase will be used for running the flights.

The UP chief secretary on March 7 had finalised the lease rent rate at Rs200 per square metre per year for the land.

“The administration has set us a rate of Rs200 sqm per year while we have proposed Rs500 per sqm per year. Earlier, we gave them a notarised lease agreement of our land (for asking Rs500 per sqm) but the officials did not accept it and claimed it has no legal validity. Apart from this, we have given them our representation,” Abhishek Garg, whose family owns nearly half of the land required for RCS, said.

Landowners said they are willing to lease out their land only for three years and want it returned. They also demand a 10% yearly hike in the lease rate.

“In case they force us, we will resort to legal recourse,” Garg added.

The landowners said that the administration is resorting to pressure tactics by repeatedly calling meetings with farmers/landowners while only a few of the 30-odd landowners may have agreed to the lease proposal.

However, the district officials had said that a majority of landowners have agreed to lease their land for the project.

“A majority of landowners have given consent on the price that was recently finalised. We are preparing the draft of the lease agreement, which is chalked out. The points of the lease deed will also be sent to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and finalised later. The AAI will also decide the lease period,” Sunil Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), said.

Officials also said that now, nearly 10 acres of land is required as against the previous demand for 7.5 acres. Some of this land also belongs to UP Avas Vikas.

After the approval of the lease rate of Rs200 per sqm per year, officials said that the rates were also in-principally agreed by the AAI.

The work of development of roads and electricity were assigned to the municipal corporation and public works department by the state officials.