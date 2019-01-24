Ghaziabad minor’s murder: Accused targeted his most ‘obedient’ student, say cops

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday said the class 12 student, who allegedly murdered a six- year-old girl after a botched rape attempt, had been stalking the girl for the past one week before the incident on the night of January 21 in Loni.

The police on Wednesday arrested Faizul Islam who had allegedly lured the girl away, and allegedly ended up murdering her in the vacant house of his maternal uncle after a failed rape attempt.

“His uncle had gone to Rajasthan for work and his aunt along with her daughter had gone to their relative’s house in Delhi. The accused taught eight students in one of the rooms on the ground floor of the house,” said AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural).

According to police, the girl was the youngest of all students Islam was teaching and the “most obedient” and this probably was one of the reasons why he targeted her.

The investigators said the accused had also created a social networking group in which he had invited his known friends and used to chat about pornography.

“On the evening of the incident, he gagged the girl and she died between 8.30pm and 9pm. After that, Islam hid the girl’s body in a mattress on the roof of the first floor and came down. Around 1.30am, he went up and brought the body down to the first floor room of his uncle’s house,” Maurya added.

Thereafter, the accused went out to search if any resident was present near the mosque. It was already 1.30am by then and he fled after dumping the body outside the mosque.

The girl’s family said when they were searching for her on Monday evening, they had also gone to the house of the accused.

“He told us that the tuition was already over and he had sent all students home. We were simply searching for her and did not imagine that the man would go to such an extent that he would murder the girl. We also went to look on the first floor but we could not find her there. Later, we came to know that her body was on the roof of the first floor,” the girl’s grandfather said. He added that two residents said that they had seen the girl going with the tutor to his uncle’s house on the evening of January 21.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:47 IST