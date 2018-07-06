Ghaziabad Police arrest man for allegedly killing landlord’s son over affair with his mother

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old boy, whose body was found with his throat slit at a sugarcane field in Muradnagar, nearly eight kilometers away from his house in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar on June 29 morning.

According to the police, the accused, Subhash Kumar, was living as a tenant in the boy’s house for the past nine months. Kumar killed the boy fearing that he would spill the beans about Kumar’s alleged affair with the victim’s mother.

“Initially, the boy’s family, in their FIR, had suspected the role of some boys of his locality as they had a fight while playing cricket on June 28 afternoon,” said Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

During the initial investigation, the police questioned the boys but they had no clue about the murder. Further, the brutality of the murder pointed towards the involvement of some adult. The SSP said that involvement of the boys aged 7 to 13 years, who had a fight with the victim recently, was thus ruled out.

“However, the investigation revealed that Kumar had relations with the boy’s mother and they both were seen together by the boy in Kumar’s room on June 26,” the SSP said.

Later, while scanning the CCTV footage from Modinagar (boy’s locality) to Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Road, the boy was seen riding pillion with Kumar on a scooty.

“Kumar had offered to purchase kites for the boy. In another CCTV footage, Kumar is seen near the Ganga Canal and taking turn towards Jalalabad. He’s seen carrying a jute bag and a knife. The boy was taken to an isolated sugarcane field. Kumar first strangulated the boy and then slit his throat,” the SSP said.

Kumar, who works as supervisor with an LPG agency in Ghaziabad, is married with three children.

“The boy’s father goes to Delhi for work everyday. On June 26, the boy’s mother was in Kumar’s room. Her son had returned home by then after playing cricket. He saw both of them through the window. Although the glass was tinted, both suspected that the boy saw them together,” said a police officer attached to investigation.

The boy’s father, however, denied having any knowledge about the motive of murder. “It is up to the SSP to reveal the motive behind the murder of my son,” he said.

The police have ruled out the involvement of the boy’s mother in the murder. The boy was the eldest of the two brothers in the family.

Police booked Kumar for kidnapping and murder at Modi Nagar police station.