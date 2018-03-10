Ghaziabad Residents irked by entry fee for open gym at Swarn Jayanti Park

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started levying an entry fee for using the open gym at the Swarn Jayanti Park in Indirapuram, a move that on Friday led to heated exchanges between the contractor and the residents.

The officials said they have decided to levy an entry fee of Rs 10 per hour from March 9. The residents were divided over the move as the facility, which had come up in 2017, was free until now.

“The authority should have intimated us if they were to levy an entry fee in the future. Although entry charges are not high, it can be reduced further. In areas such as Noida and Mayur Vihar in Delhi, open gyms are free to use,” Alok Kumar, resident of Arihant Harmony, Indirapuram, said.

The residents and morning walkers who reached Swarn Jayanti Park in Indirapuram on Friday were surprised to know about the sudden charges. After an argument ensued between the contractor and the residents, a PCR van was called in to pacify the residents.

Other residents said the entry fee was low when compared to private gyms.

“It is agreed that the open gym at the park is meant for use by middle class residents who cannot afford the high fee in private gyms. However, the maintenance of equipment is also an issue and a minimal entry fee is needed for upkeep,” Sanjeev Sethi, a resident, said.

The GDA officials said the entry fee was levied to meet maintenance expenses.

“The charges for setting up the gym was footed by the authority. We are now faced with the issue of maintenance of equipment and we selected agencies after floating expression of interest. The rate of Rs 10 per hour was fixed by the authority and it is to meet out maintenance costs,” AR Rahi, property and horticulture in-charge, GDA, said.

The officials said they have set similar charges for the other three open gyms in Green Valley, Indirapuram, Ambedkar Park near Vaishali and Ram Manohar Lohiya Park in Sahibabad.