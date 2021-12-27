Ghaziabad sees 100th death due to Covid even as case fatality ratio stays below 1%

noida

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:50 IST

Ghaziabad district on Sunday saw its 100th patient succumbing to Covid-19-related complications, with data showing that the highest number of fatalities were in among people who were above the age of 60 years.

The state control room figures of December 26 stated that a total of 100 deaths had taken place in the district with a case fatality ratio — proportion of deaths among those who test positive —of about 0.38%. Ghaziabad so far has recorded a total of 25819 cases of the viral disease.

According to assessment of the health department, 38 deaths have taken place in people over 60 years in age. There were 33 deaths in the age group of 46-60 , 18 deaths in the age group of 31-45 years and nine in the age group of 16-30 years. Two deaths have been reported in people in the age group 0-15 years.

“Although the total deaths due to Covid-19 has touched 100, we are constantly keeping a special focus on serious cases and on people having co-morbid conditions and the elderly. These are the vulnerable groups which require immediate medical attention. In June, the case fatality was highest, which we have been able to control in subsequent months with comprehensive testing, faster referral and early treatment,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

With the district reaching 100 case fatalities, it now figures in the list of 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh which have fatalities of 100 or more cases as on December 26.

Till December 26, UP has a total of 8293 people who had succumbed to the virus.

According to the assessment made by the district health department, the share of people having co-morbid conditions is about 66% in overall fatalities, with majority of victims suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other ailments like asthma or heart-related issues.

According to official records, there was single death in the month of April, six in May, eight in July, seven in August, nine in September, three in October, 10 in November and six in December, so far.

The month of June witnessed the highest, 50, case fatalities when the case fatality ratio was pegged at 4.04%.

“Our case fatality rate around August 17 came down below 1%. With constant efforts, we have been able to keep it below 1% till date and it is constantly declining,” Dr Gupta added.

The official records also indicate that majority of fatalities have resulted in clusters of Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Sahibabad, Khoda, Sadik Nagar, Ghookhna, Vijay Nagar and Muradnagar.

The clusters of Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara, according to the official statistics, accounted for 14 fatalities, while six were reported from Khoda and 13 from Vijay Nagar. Twelve deaths were reported from the cluster of Sadik Nagar and Ghookhna while 10 were reported from Sahibabad.

Experts said that the elderly and those having co-morbidities need to take precaution.

“The infection and its severity have declined, but not ended. So, every precaution must be taken. The health department has put in lot of efforts in bringing down the fatality rate and faster referral and early treatment practices must continue. Further, all efforts must be made now against the new Covid variant so that it does not spread vigorously,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of the Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.