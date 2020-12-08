Ghaziabad: Two held for injuring 30-year-old man, robbing his car

noida

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:31 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday morning arrested two alleged robbers who had fled with a 30-year-old man’s Creta car after shooting and injuring him on the intervening night of December 6 and 7. The police said that they also recovered the car which was taken away by the two suspects.

The two men were identified as Mehtab Alam and his accomplice Tushar Kumar, both are residents of Hapur district. The police said that the victim, Yakshdutt Awasthi, is a resident of Kailash Nagar and returning home when he was overpowered in his car by the two men on a bike.

The victim works as a zonal head of a private company in Ghaziabad, the police said.

“It was around 1am on December 7 when the two men forcibly boarded the victim’s car at Vijay Nagar and looted his mobile phone and cash. They also shot him and dumped him at Masuri before fleeing with his car. A couple of hours later he was spotted by locals who informed police. The victim was rushed to a hospital. He is under treatment,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Following the incident, the police scanned CCTV footage on the NH-9 and other nearby locations and came to know the suspects had taken the car towards Hapur.

“A lot of local intelligence was roped in and we later came to know that the two men in the Creta car were headed back to Ghaziabad late Monday night and had plans to give way to another robbery incident. They were intercepted near Masuri, but they opened fire at the police team,” Raja added.

During the retaliatory firing, Mehtab sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was rushed to a hospital while his accomplice was nabbed by police.

The police said that they recovered weapons from the possession of the two suspects and also recovered the looted Creta car from their possession.