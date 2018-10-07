Ghaziabad youth kills himself in girl’s house after she refuses to elope with him

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed himself at the house of a 16-year-old girl in Ghaziabad’s Krishna Nagar locality late on Friday night. Police said the man had come to her house and allegedly hanged himself there after she refused his proposal of elopement and marriage.

However, the family of the man who died, alleged that he was called to girl’s house under false pretences and murdered. Police are waiting for the autopsy report and prima facie maintain that the man hanged himself with the girl’s dupatta.

“The girl told us that they were in a relationship for two years and that their families knew each other well. On Friday night, the man’s family had allegedly rebuked him saying he was devoting most of his time to the girl,” Shlok Kumar,

superintendent of police (city), said.

The man and the girl are residents of the same locality.

“The man became infuriated and came to the girl’s house around 7pm on Friday. He asked her if she would elope with him. The girl refused. Then, he asked her to go to the roof of the house,” Kumar said.

“In the meantime, the girl’s older sister returned from her coaching classes and found the main door of the room locked from inside. When they looked through the ventilator, they found the man hanging inside,” Kumar added.

The girl called his friends. They arrived and took the man to three hospitals late Friday night, but he had died by then. “My brother and the girl had been in a relationship for two years. The girl called him to her place. She is involved in his murder,” the man’s brother alleged.

The police, on Saturday, questioned the girl and her family, but have not lodged any FIR or made any arrests so far.

“We have sent the body for an autopsy and are awaiting the report,” Kumar said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:11 IST