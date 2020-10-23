GIMS starts post-Covid centre to care for discharged patients

noida

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:18 IST

To facilitate Covid-19 patients and improve their quality of life once they have recovered from the disease, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has decided to start a Covid followup out-patient (OPD) clinic and pulmonary rehabilitation centre on its premises. To avail of the facilities of the clinic, a recovered patient will have to bring his/her Covid negative test result or discharge summary card, GIMS officials said.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said post-Covid respiratory illness is very common and various studies have suggested that even after being discharged, patients need proper consultation regarding their post-recovery care. “As Covid-19 is an evolving disease and the complete cycle of this infection is yet to be established, many patients have persistent or recurrent problems of cough, mild fever, malaise, weakness and breathing difficulties, which are together known as the post-viral syndrome. The rising pollution and changing weather conditions may also exaggerate this syndrome,” he said.

He further said GIMS also had a post-Covid followup group, where patients can post their complaints and these will addressed by medical specialists through tele consultation. “But, as these patients need to be seen physically and counselled in person, we have started a Covid-19 followup OPD clinic and pulmonary rehabilitation centre on our campus. The centre will be open six days a week, except Sundays. The recovered patients need to bring their Covid-19 negative report or discharge slip while visiting the clinic,” Dr Gupta said.

The GIMS director said the hospital, having L-3 (critical care) facilities for Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district, is holding immunisation OPD for all children daily. “We have also started the followup clinic for newborns of Covid-19 positive mothers, as a part of GIMS comprehensive Covid-19 care. All these clinics are being run under the supervision of Dr Saurabh Srivastava, the head of department of medicine, and his team,” he said.

The GIMS, an upcoming tertiary care medical college and hospital, has a 250-bed isolation ward for Covid-19 patients. It is also the nodal centre in the district for sample collection, treatment and complete management of Covid-19. So far, it has managed over 2,000 Covid-19 positive patients.